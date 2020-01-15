e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Women residents, RWAs in Chandigarh to help police control petty crimes

Women residents, RWAs in Chandigarh to help police control petty crimes

The objective of the new initiative is to bridge the gap between the police and community

chandigarh Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:57 IST
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In a step forward in community policing, local women, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and market welfare associations (MWAs) will help the police deal with petty crime, holding monthly review meetings with beat officials, it has been learnt.

“The objective of the new initiative is to bridge the gap between the police and community. Two women from each sector and NGOs will be part of a committee doing a monthly audit of police beat officials functioning in the area. The sub divisional police officer and station house officer (SHO) will also be a part of the committee so that every issue raised by the residents is addressed at the ground level,” said Nilambari Jagadale, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Petty crimes and any concerns about police patrolling will be resolved through this review system, named Atal Sahabhaagita Samiti.

Lukewarm response to e-Saathi app

This development follows the lukewarm response to the police’s e-Saathi app, which enables the public, including senior citizens, to connect with police in emergencies.

The e-Saathi app and E-beat book system was launched by Union home minister Amit Shah last year during his visit to the city, but just 50,000 citizens from a population of more than 12 lakh used the services.

A police door-to-door campaign to apprise residents of the apps fell through after complaints were received of beat staff being discourteous and rude.

A screening committee headed by an IPS officer will be formed to select the committee members. The officer concerned will also take into account suggestions from the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and SHOs of the areas concerned.

16 police stations divided into 113 beats

According to the police department, 16 police stations in the city will be divided into 113 beats. Two beats constitute a division, which will be headed by a sub-inspector or an assistant sub-inspector with four police officials, including one woman, included in a beat.

Each division will be given 55 GPS-enabled motorcycles, mobile phones for working and monitoring the e-beat system. Beat boxes/offices will maintain a beat book with details of important places, people, institutes and commercial places, sensitive areas and duties.

tags
top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News