Women residents, RWAs in Chandigarh to help police control petty crimes

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:57 IST

In a step forward in community policing, local women, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and market welfare associations (MWAs) will help the police deal with petty crime, holding monthly review meetings with beat officials, it has been learnt.

“The objective of the new initiative is to bridge the gap between the police and community. Two women from each sector and NGOs will be part of a committee doing a monthly audit of police beat officials functioning in the area. The sub divisional police officer and station house officer (SHO) will also be a part of the committee so that every issue raised by the residents is addressed at the ground level,” said Nilambari Jagadale, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Petty crimes and any concerns about police patrolling will be resolved through this review system, named Atal Sahabhaagita Samiti.

Lukewarm response to e-Saathi app

This development follows the lukewarm response to the police’s e-Saathi app, which enables the public, including senior citizens, to connect with police in emergencies.

The e-Saathi app and E-beat book system was launched by Union home minister Amit Shah last year during his visit to the city, but just 50,000 citizens from a population of more than 12 lakh used the services.

A police door-to-door campaign to apprise residents of the apps fell through after complaints were received of beat staff being discourteous and rude.

A screening committee headed by an IPS officer will be formed to select the committee members. The officer concerned will also take into account suggestions from the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and SHOs of the areas concerned.

16 police stations divided into 113 beats

According to the police department, 16 police stations in the city will be divided into 113 beats. Two beats constitute a division, which will be headed by a sub-inspector or an assistant sub-inspector with four police officials, including one woman, included in a beat.

Each division will be given 55 GPS-enabled motorcycles, mobile phones for working and monitoring the e-beat system. Beat boxes/offices will maintain a beat book with details of important places, people, institutes and commercial places, sensitive areas and duties.