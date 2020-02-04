Young artists showcase creativity at HT workshop

chandigarh

“I learnt how to sketch better and use contrasting colours,” said Jasroop Kaur, a 14-year-old from Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, during an art workshop organised at the Hindustan Times office on Monday.

“The portraits made by each of us turned out to be really good. I’m very inspired by the techniques sir taught us”, she added.

Jasroop aspires to become an artist when she grows up. She along with 20 other students from various schools across the tricity, including Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh; Ryan International School, Mohali; Gyandeep Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh; and The British School, Mohali; got a chance to learn the intricacies of art and hone their artistic skills.

“The HT workshop on portrait painting was very interesting and proved to be fruitful for our students. They learnt how to draw and colour portraits of eminent personalities. Shading with pencil colours was taught to the students quite effectively,” said Priyadeep Kaur, a teacher from Saupin’s School.

“Students are definitely benefitted from such workshops,” she said.

The workshop was conducted by Biswajit Debnath, senior visual producer, Hindustan Times.

The three-hour session began at 11am. Students were briefed on the theme of the workshop– eminent personalities.

They chose to draw portraits of personalities such as George Orwell, Michelle Obama, Ronda Rousey, Mary Kom, Indira Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose.

After getting instructions from Debnath, students sketched the portraits and coloured them using different mediums such as pencil colours, water colour and oil pastels.

Children were immersed in their art work throughout the session and used techniques such as feathering and shading to create the portraits.

Khusboo Bishnoi, a Class 7 student of Ryan International School, Mohali, said, “The workshop helped us improve our drawing skills. We got to learn some new techniques such as making sketches with the help of tracing paper.”

The teachers were delighted to see their students’ artwork.

Ryan International School’s teacher Manisha said, “The students were totally involved in their artwork and learnt new methods of drawing. They were taught different techniques of smudging, hatching and sketching.”

A feedback and photo session marked the culmination of the event. All students got certificates and were served refreshments afterwards.