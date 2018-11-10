Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies

BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today. Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases, on November 12 and 20. While the northern part of Chhattisgarh, mostly the Maoist-affected districts, will vote in the first phase, the rest of the state will go to polls in the second phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Jagdalpur on Friday. At his campaign rally, Modi hit out at the Congress for being soft on urban Naxals, a term coined for left-wing intellectuals who sympathise with Maoists. He accused the Congress of describing Maoists as “revolutionary” and of ruining the lives of tribals.

