LIVE BLOG
LIVE BLOG

Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies

Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018 LIVE: BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today. Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 12 and 20. Follow live updates...

By HT Correspondent | Nov 10, 2018 09:58 IST
highlights

BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today. Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases, on November 12 and 20. While the northern part of Chhattisgarh, mostly the Maoist-affected districts, will vote in the first phase, the rest of the state will go to polls in the second phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Jagdalpur on Friday. At his campaign rally, Modi hit out at the Congress for being soft on urban Naxals, a term coined for left-wing intellectuals who sympathise with Maoists. He accused the Congress of describing Maoists as “revolutionary” and of ruining the lives of tribals.

Follow live updates here:

9:57am IST

Preparations in Bijapur ahead of first phase of polls