Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies

BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today. Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases, on November 12 and 20. While the northern part of Chhattisgarh, mostly the Maoist-affected districts, will vote in the first phase, the rest of the state will go to polls in the second phase.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Jagdalpur on Friday. At his campaign rally, Modi hit out at the Congress for being soft on urban Naxals, a term coined for left-wing intellectuals who sympathise with Maoists. He accused the Congress of describing Maoists as “revolutionary” and of ruining the lives of tribals.
Preparations in Bijapur ahead of first phase of polls
#Chhattisgarh: Preparations underway in Bijapur ahead of the first phase legislative assembly elections on 12th November pic.twitter.com/pEtTSIRZEl— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018