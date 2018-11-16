Chhattisgarh Election 2018: Adityanath no ascetic, shouldn’t be called Yogi, says Congress leader Veerappa Moily

The Congress party on Friday criticised Yogi Adityanath, saying that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister should not be called a Yogi.

“Yogi should be like an ascetic first. When he is not an ascetic person, he cannot be called a Yogi,” senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily in poll-bound Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

On Wednesday, Adityanath had said that the Congress party would never come to power at the Centre or in the state under the leadership of its Rahul Gandhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that those in the Congress party themselves question Rahul as the party has not won an election under him so far.

The next and last phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will be held on November 20 and the results will be announced on December 11.

