Chhattisgarh elections 2018: Congress state vice president, who quit party hours before polling, joins BJP

Senior Congress leader Ghanaram Sahu, who quit the party on the eve of the first phase of the state assembly elections, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

Sahu, who was the vice president of the state Congress unit, joined the BJP in presence of its chief Amit Shah, reported ANI.

He is the second senior Congress leader to switch over to the BJP in Chhattisgarh, after the party’s state working president and tribal leader Ramdayal Uike earlier this month. In his resignation letter to state Congress chief Bhuvesh Baghel on Sunday night, Sahu accused him of mental harassment due to personal animosity

Sahu, who hails from the Durg district and had thrice been an MLA from the area when it was still part of undivided Madhya Pradesh, was reportedly unhappy at not being fielded in the current polls. He unsuccessfully contested from the Gundardehi constituency in the district in the 2008 assembly election.

Polling was held today in 18 seats spread across eight Maoist-affected districts of the state Monday, while the remaining seats in the 90-member assembly will vote on November 20. The BJP, headed by chief minister Raman Singh, is eyeing a fourth straight term in the tribal-dominated state as the opposition Congress seeks to return to power after 15 years.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 17:33 IST