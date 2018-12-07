Exit polls leave Ajit Jogi-Mayawati combine with little in Chhattisgarh assembly

Ajit Jogi’s gamble to ally his Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJC) with Mayawati’s BSP in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections may not have gone as per plans, if the numbers put out by the exit polls are to be believed.

Jogi is hoping to regain chief ministership — which he lost to BJP’s Raman Singh in 2003 — or play the kingmaker in case of a hung assembly on the back of the support from backward communities.

However, various exit polls have handed the crown to the BJP for the fourth consecutive term, while some have favoured a Congress upset.

The CJC-BSP alliance has been given as little as three seats and a maximum of eight in the 90-member state assembly by exit poll analysts.

The numbers may be a blow to the former Congress leader, but the final results of the elections are to be declared on December 11, along with those of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram. And that could be completely different.

Jogi is hoping that the support of the Satnami community and the scheduled castes, spread over 58 of 72 seats in the plains of the state, will see him through.

He had fielded a dozen sulking leaders of the community belonging to Congress and BJP, from the BSP and his party, the Chhattisgarh Janta Congress.

He also hopes to capitalise on the BSP’s core support among the Scheduled Caste voters of Bilaspur division, which accounts for 24 assembly seats, to upset poll calculations.

His alliance with BSP has been widely expected to hurt Congress’s prospects as the latter has won a substantial amount of votes in past elections, but won only one seat. In 2013, the BSP had fielded its candidates in all 90 seats and had won more than 5.5 lakh votes with a share of 4.4%.

The elections were held in two phases in Chhattisgarh on November 12 and 20.

