LIVE BLOG

Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018 LIVE updates: ‘Congress still hasn’t come to terms that I am the PM’, says Modi

Ahead of the second phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, scheduled to take place on November 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Ambikapur.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 16, 2018 13:52 IST
highlights

Follow live updates here:

1:45 pm IST

We empowered poor, gave them access to bank accounts: PM Modi

“Congress nationalised the banks in the name of poor but what is the reason that the poor did not have any access to banks? What is the reason that the poor did not have even a bank account? When we came to power, we empowered the poor, opened their bank accounts,” said PM Modi while addressing rally in Ambikapur.

1:15 pm IST

We give a report card everyday: PM

“Four generations of Congress ruled but they have nothing to tell the people. We are giving a report card everyday of what we have done in last four years, says PM Modi.

1:10 pm IST

‘I want to challenge Congress to have a party president outside of one family’: PM Modi

“I want to challenge them, let some good leader of Congress outside of the family become the party president for 5 years, then I will say that Nehru ji really created a truly democratic system there,” says PM Modi in Ambikapur, reports news agency ANI.

1:05 pm IST

Congress still hasn’t come to terms that I am the PM: Modi

1:00 pm IST

Our mantra is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’: PM Modi

“Motto of every government must be welfare of all, not a select few. Our mantra is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and we are committed that fruits of development reach every citizen,” said PM Modi.

12:55 pm IST

PM attacks Congress

“Atal Ji created Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It was a peaceful division and both the states are progressing rapidly today. But look at what the Congress did at the time of creation of Telangana”, said PM Modi in Ambikapur.

12:45 pm IST

PM urges for high voter turnout

PM Modi appreciated the people of Bastar for turning up in large numbers in the first phase of Chhattisgarh elections held on November 12. He further urged for an even higher voter turnout in the second phase of elections to be held on November 20.

12:45 pm IST

BJP is the only unbiased party: PM Modi

BJP is the only unbiased party, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Ambikapur.

12:40 pm IST

PM Modi plays drum during rally in Ambikapur.