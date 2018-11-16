Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018 LIVE updates: ‘Congress still hasn’t come to terms that I am the PM’, says Modi

Ahead of the second phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, scheduled to take place on November 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Ambikapur.

1:45 pm IST We empowered poor, gave them access to bank accounts: PM Modi “Congress nationalised the banks in the name of poor but what is the reason that the poor did not have any access to banks? What is the reason that the poor did not have even a bank account? When we came to power, we empowered the poor, opened their bank accounts,” said PM Modi while addressing rally in Ambikapur.





1:15 pm IST We give a report card everyday: PM “Four generations of Congress ruled but they have nothing to tell the people. We are giving a report card everyday of what we have done in last four years, says PM Modi.





1:10 pm IST ‘I want to challenge Congress to have a party president outside of one family’: PM Modi “I want to challenge them, let some good leader of Congress outside of the family become the party president for 5 years, then I will say that Nehru ji really created a truly democratic system there,” says PM Modi in Ambikapur, reports news agency ANI. Congress speaks about democratic ideals and say it was due to Pt. Nehru that Modi, a 'Chaiwala', is the Prime Minister today. But if they make someone their party president who is not from that one family, I would agree they value the democratic ideals: PM @narendramodi — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) November 16, 2018





1:05 pm IST Congress still hasn’t come to terms that I am the PM: Modi These people still have not come to terms that I am the PM, it has been nearly four and a half years. They are still crying, how can a 'Chaiwala' become PM?. Now they say a 'Chaiwala' became PM because of one great person: PM Modi in Ambikapur #ChhattisgarhElections pic.twitter.com/ffYa3nBr7Z — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018





1:00 pm IST Our mantra is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’: PM Modi “Motto of every government must be welfare of all, not a select few. Our mantra is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and we are committed that fruits of development reach every citizen,” said PM Modi.





12:55 pm IST PM attacks Congress “Atal Ji created Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It was a peaceful division and both the states are progressing rapidly today. But look at what the Congress did at the time of creation of Telangana”, said PM Modi in Ambikapur.





12:45 pm IST PM urges for high voter turnout PM Modi appreciated the people of Bastar for turning up in large numbers in the first phase of Chhattisgarh elections held on November 12. He further urged for an even higher voter turnout in the second phase of elections to be held on November 20.





12:45 pm IST BJP is the only unbiased party: PM Modi BJP is the only unbiased party, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Ambikapur.



