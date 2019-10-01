From the archives of Hindustan Times: October 1

chronicles

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:19 IST

Hijacked IA Boeing back in Delhi (1981)

New Delhi- Forty-four passengers and crew members of the Indian Airlines plane, hijacked to Lahore yesterday (September 29), arrived to a tumultuous welcome from relatives at Palam airport this afternoon (September 30).

Release of the hostages was secured early this morning by seven Pakistan Army commandos who entered the plane under the guise of cleaners and overpowered five Khalistan activists in one swift manoeuvre.

Sixty-seven passengers, comprising 10 Swiss nationals, two British, three from Singapore, two Canadians and one Thai- besides women and children, were released by the hijackers yesterday following their negotiations at Lahore airport with Indian Ambassador Natwar Singh and Lt.-Gen. Sardar S. F. Lodhi, commander of the 4th Army Corps, who masterminded the rescue operation today.

The 67 passengers released earlier were brought back to Palam airport at 1.30 a.m. today by a relief plane sent by the airline yesterday evening.

Over 10,500 killed in Maharashtra earthquake, 7 more States rocked (1993)

Latur (Maharashtra)- Over 10,500 persons were killed and 10,000 injured today (September 30) in a powerful earthquakes eventually ruined tow villages and wrought havoc in 49 others in Maharashtra in the state’s worst-ever calamity.

Six thousand people died in their sleep at Killari village in Latur district as their houses were reduced to rubble and another 4,000 were killed at Omarga in Osmanabad district and in other villages police said.

Armies of workers mounted relief and rescue operations and police said the toll would go up further with official sources estimated that 12,000 persons were trapped in the debris.

The earthquake which measured six on the Richter scale had its epicentre 30 km from Omarga and 80 km from Killari.

Disputed site is Ram birthplace: HC (2010)

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court (HC) took the first step on Thursday (September 30) towards the resolution of the 60-year-old Babri Masjid- Ram Janmabhoomi ownership dispute — by including all the warring parties in the process.

The HC gave its stamp of judicial approval to the Hindu belief that Lord Ram was indeed born there. The court also ruled by a majority verdict that the disputed 120 feet by 90 feet plot land be divided into three equal parts among three petitioners — Sunni Wakf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and the party representing Ram Lalla.

This also means that the court’s three-way split of the plot to the petitioners — even after dismissing their cases — has kept the window open for further talks.

That the judgment is inclusive has been reflected in the reactions of political opponents. There was political acceptance of the verdict by the mainstream parties. Muslim leaders, however, made it clear the next stop was the Supreme Court even as they called it a “step forward”. Congress spokesman Janardhan Dwivedi said: “The court has given the verdict. We should all welcome it.”

Justice D.V. Sharma, member of the three-judge Lucknow bench of the high court, ruled in a separate judgment that the disputed site was indeed the birthplace of Lord Ram and the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babar against the tenets of Islam. “Thus, it cannot have the character of a mosque,” he said in the order.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 19:18 IST