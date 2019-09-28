500 cops join hands with public to clean neglected neighbourhoods in Dwarka

delhi

More than 500 police personnel on Saturday joined hands with the public to carry out a sanitation drive in the streets of Dwarka, often neglected by the authorities, the police said.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said that a total of 12 neighbourhoods across as many sectors were chosen for the drive, ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2.

“Around 540 police personnel deployed in the Dwarka subcity, as well as more than 500 trainees from the police training school, joined hands with the public as more than 1,500 people picked up brooms to clean the neighbourhoods, roads and pavements,” said Alphonse.

The DCP said that while residential societies are regularly cleaned as part of initiatives of the residents’ welfare associations, areas around them are neglected. “We chose those neglected areas for the cleaning drive,” said Alphonse, who also picked up a broom to take the lead in four such neighbourhoods.

The officer said that all the station house officers of police stations in the district have been tasked with taking charge of their respective neighbourhoods.

Alphonse said that Saturday was chosen for the initiative as it was a relatively lean day for the police personnel. “By October 2, we will also make all police complexes spick and span,” said Alphonse.

The police had asked the residents of all areas to point out the dirty spots in each of their areas. “Some of the neighbourhoods wore a completely transformed look after the drive, which went on for over three hours,” said Alphonse.

