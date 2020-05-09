e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 1,301 migrant workers leave Mohali for UP

1,301 migrant workers leave Mohali for UP

The Mohali administration also facilitated the return of around 91 migrants workers from Mohali to Uttarakhand in three buses

cities Updated: May 09, 2020 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Running right on schedule, the second special train left the Mohali railway station for Uttar Pradesh at 10am on Friday.
Running right on schedule, the second special train left the Mohali railway station for Uttar Pradesh at 10am on Friday.(HT FILE)
         

As many as 1,301 migrant labourers boarded the second special train to leave Mohali for Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Running right on schedule, the non-stop train left the Mohali railway station at 10am. The passengers adhered to all the guidelines related to social distancing while the train where packed food was provided to them. The district Red Cross Society catered biscuits and water to them. Earlier in the day, these migrant workers were screened thoroughly at eight designated collection centres, from where they were ferried to the railway station via buses.

The buses were also sanitised before and after use. The Mohali administration also facilitated the return of around 91 migrants workers from Mohali to Uttarakhand in three buses.

top news
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In