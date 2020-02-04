1 dead in Kangra road mishap

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:26 IST

A person was killed and another was seriously injured after the mini bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Utrala near Baijanth town of Kangra district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Arjun Singh, a resident of Sakedi village of Palampur sub-division. The injured person identified as Tilak Raj, also a resident of Sakedi, has been admitted to a local hospital.

Prima facie the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve. As many as 10 people were travelling in the vehicle. Other occupants escaped with minor injuries.

They were returning from Fatahar village near Utrala after attending a pre-marriage ceremony.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan said a case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence) has been registered.

Two hurt as car plunges into nullah

Two persons were seriously injured after the car they were travelling fell into a nullah at Maranda near Palampur town.

The injured have been identified as Saurabh Kumar, resident of Kasauli in Solan district and Ujjwal hailing from Sarkaghat of Mandi district.

They have been admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered.