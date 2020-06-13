e-paper
1 killed, 3 injured as car rams into tree on Ghodbunder road

cities Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:29 IST
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

One person died while three others suffered severe injuries in a car accident on Ghodbunder Road on Saturday evening. The driver of the car lost control and it rammed into a tree, near Manpada, along Ghodbunder Road. The police have found a liquor bottle from inside the car, and are trying to establish if it was a case of drunk driving.

Senior police inspector, Anil Deshmukh said, “The car first dashed the divider and later rammed in to a tree.”

According to Kapurbavdi police, the man died on the spot, while other three suffered severe injuries and are admitted in Titan Hospital.

Raviteja Kannadi, 24, Himanshu Garg, 24, Prachi Pediwal, 24 and Rishi Rathod, 24, were in the car. Kannadi was at the wheels, when he lost control of the car. Rathod died on the spot, while the three others have suffered serious injuries.

