₹1 lakh, silver items stolen from temple in Sector 39

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:39 IST

Around ₹1 lakh besides multiple silver items were allegedly stolen from Shiv Temple in Sector 39 in the wee hours of Monday.

Since July 25, thieves have struck at a church, two gurdwaras and three temples in different parts of the city. Police suspect it to be the handiwork of a gang.

Shiv Temple priests claimed a couple of men entered the premises past midnight and fled with the cash and other valuables, said an investigating official. Apart from the money, two silver glasses, one silver plate and other items were stolen.

Police said closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) of the temple were lying defunct for the past three months. “It is not clear how many people were involved in the theft and what was their modus operandi. Investigations are underway,” said the official.

A case under Sections 380 (burglary) and 457(lurking house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified persons.

SPATE OF THEFTS

August 31: Burglars decamped with ₹50,000 from the donation box of Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19.

August 3: ₹30,000 were stolen from the cash box kept inside a gurdwara in Sector 11

July 28: Thieves fled with ₹5,000 from Sanatan Dharam Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir in Sector 19

July 25: Burglars struck twice in the city, stealing ₹35,000 and silver items from Shri Krishna Temple in Sector 33 and Pracheen Shiv Sati Temple in Sector 43

