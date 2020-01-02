₹1 lakh stolen from 3 shops in Ludhiana’s Udham Singh Nagar

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:17 IST

A gang of burglars targeted three shops in Udham Singh Nagar market in wee hours of Thursday and decamped with ₹1 lakh.

Rajesh Sharma, owner of New Sharma Medical Store, said he came to know about the incident at 7.30am when one of his neighbours telephoned him.

“My brother and father respectively run Sharma Medical Store and Sharma Kiryana Store adjoining my shop with a common shutter. After getting the call, I rushed to the shop and found that the burglars had lifted the shutter with a lever tool. When I checked, I found cash was missing from the cash boxes,” Sharma said.

On being informed, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ram Kishan from the DMC police post reached at the spot and initiated investigation

THREE CAUGHT ON CAM

The closed-circuit television cameras installed inside the shops captured three men who struck at the shops at 3.44am and fled at 4.05am.

“The police have scanned the CCTVs installed in the shops which show that one of the accused entered the shops, while his two accomplices remained outside to keep guard,” the ASI said.

The police have been trying to identify the accused. A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 8 police station.