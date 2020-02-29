10,000kg of bricks and stones used by rioting mobs removed by EDMC on Friday

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:02 IST

New Delhi: The east Delhi civic body on Friday removed 10,000kg of bricks and stones, used by rioting mobs during the violence in north-east Delhi, on the second day of its clean-up in the area.

Strewn across roads and also found in sacks, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) sent these to its construction and demolition (C&D) recycling plant in Shastri Park, senior officials said.

“After covering the main roads of Wazirabad, Jafrabad, Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar on Thursday, we ventured into the more sensitive Karawal Nagar, Brijpuri and Khajuri Khas areas on Friday,” said Ranen Kumar, deputy commissioner, Shahdara (north) zone of EDMC.

“We gathered at least 10 metric tonnes of brick pieces and rodha (large stone aggregators) that are usually found in hilly areas, but are also used in building work. Besides this, we found many sacks stuffed with these in the bylanes of Brahmpuri and Chand Bagh,” he said.

The municipality used about 100 men and women sanitation workers, 180 auto-tippers, eight CNG trucks and 50 wheelbarrows in the exercise, officials said. Additionally, the municipality on Friday, lifted about 200 burnt cars, motorbikes and autorickshaws, on the directions of the police.

“Most of these were picked up from areas of and deposited in the police stations of Dayalpur, Khajuri Khas and Bhajanpura. These are now in the police station scrapyards,” said Arun Kumar, senior engineer and spokesperson of EDMC.

“We found 85 torched bikes just from one part of north-east Delhi. Besides, one burnt tractor and mini-bus each were found in Bhajanpura. Four trucks were used to take away scattered burnt vehicle parts that couldn’t be counted,” Ranen Kumar said.