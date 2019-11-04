10 best international schools in Mumbai

cities

Hello readers, we are pleased to present the 11th HT Top Schools survey. Parents give a lot of thought and time to selecting a school for their child. Curriculum, teaching standards, school infrastructure, fees, location, safety — all are crucial while making that choice.

Earlier, there were few options in curricula and a small list of old and established institutions to choose from. Now, new-age campuses and legislation, such as the Right to Education Act, are revolutionising school education.

With an explosion in the number of schools and a wider choice of Indian and international curricula, the task of finding the best school is tougher than ever.

We hope our list of the top schools in Mumbai will help you arrive at that important decision. The methodology used to select the city’s top schools (detailed below) involves a formula that has proved its efficacy since 2009, when HT first gave you a list of Mumbai’s best schools.

Over the years, some of your suggestions have been incorporated in the selection process. We list the best schools in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. We have also included international schools as a separate category. Apart from the rankings, we will have profiles of the top institutions in each zone, followed by a series of reports next week that will track the trends and developments in school education.

1. DHIRUBHAI AMBANI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra

www.da-is.org

History: Dhirubhai Ambani International School is a K-12 co-educational international day school established in 2003, with a view to offering world-class educational opportunities.

Unique features: It has a community service programme from Class 3, student-exchange and teacher-exchange programmes. It boasts of a Green Building Certification with platinum rating.

Highest ratings: Education philosophy, academic rigour, teachers

Board: Class 10 (ICSE), Class 10 (IGCSE), Class 12 (IB Diploma Programme)



Annual fees: LKG to Class 7—₹2.50L, Class 8 to 10 (ICSE)— ₹2.75L, Class 8 to 10 (IGCSE)— ₹6.55L, Classes 11 and 12 (IBDP)— ₹10.55L

Students: 1,078

Student-teacher ratio: 7:1

We’re happy that our school has once again been ranked among the best. This comes on the heels of our school getting into the league of Top 10 IB schools.

Nita M Ambani, founder and chairperson

2. OBEROI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, OGC Campus, off WEH, Goregaon (East)

https://oberoi-is.org/

History: The school started its operations in August 2008. It has grown stronger since then with the opening of the second campus on JVLR.

Unique features: Guidance counsellors from over 350 universities visit the school to introduce kids to various courses. Over 100 workshops are held in the year, including sessions on health, sex education, transition to universities, etc.

Highest ratings: Governance, sports, innovative teaching

Board: IB

Annual fees: Pre-primary—₹6.20L, Class 1-5—₹7.20L, Class 6-10—₹8.40L, Class 11 & 12—₹9.5L

Students: 1,630

Student-teacher ratio: Class 1 to 5—5:1, Class 6 to 12—8:1

We’re a happy international learning community. At OIS, we do so much more than producing great results — we produce awesome adults.

Neil McWilliam, head of school

3. ADITYA BIRLA WORLD ACADEMY, JD Road, Tardeo

www.adityabirlaworldacademy.com

History: Run by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, the school was set up in 2008-09 by the Aditya Birla Group and is led by Neerja Birla as the chairperson of the institute.

Unique features: Academic excellence is supplemented with value-based education to equip children to deal with emerging challenges. Every kid is made to feel safe.

Board: IB and CAIE

Annual fees: Not disclosed

Students: 680

Student-teacher ratio: 6:1

Highest ratings: Educational philosophy, academic rigour, selection process and parent participation

We focus on the emotional well-being of our students, with a vision to enable them to optimise their potential.

Neerja Birla, chairperson

4. ECOLE MONDIALE WORLD SCHOOL, JVPD Scheme

www.ecolemondiale.org

Highest ratings: Attitude towards learning, teachers, selection process

5. SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Post Mira Road, Dahisar

http://www.sisindia.net

Highest ratings: Educational philosophy, teachers, selection process

5. UTPAL SHANGHVI GLOBAL SCHOOL, East West Road No.3, JVPD Scheme

www.usgschool.org

History: While the school’s inception was in 1982, it introduced the Cambridge International Curriculum in 2005, maintaining consistent high standards of performance right from the first year of exams in 2008.

Unique features: The school has introduced professional courses to nurture young aspirants. They are empowered with e-learning to foster creativity, acquire fundamental skills, etc.

Board: Cambridge International and Maharashtra State Board (Grades 3-10)

Annual fees: ₹64,000 to ₹2.66L (depending on the board)

Students: 2,941

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

Highest ratings: Innovative teaching, life skills education, value for money

We think out of the box and aim to create a perfect environment for academic excellence, offering yoga, sports, soft skills, IT and audio visual depts.

Jayesh Choksi, president, Juhu Parle Education Society

7.JAMNABAI NARSEE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, N.S Road No. 7, JVPD Scheme

www.jns.ac.in

History: The school was found in 1971 by the Narsee Monjee Educational Trust and is managed by it. It was established by Chhatrabhuj Narsee, Pratap Narsee and Dharamshi Narsee in 1970. It’s on the threshold of its Golden Jubilee year.

Unique features: In pre-school, the management has amalgamated best practices from seven teaching pedagogies. Kids’ core skills are honed by us.

Board: ICSE, ISC, IB and NIOS

Annual fees: ₹2.31L

Students: 4,200

Student-teacher ratio: 40:1

Highest ratings: Innovative teaching, infrastructure and facilities, selection process

Differences among students are respected and parent-teacher relationship is strengthened by an effort towards the child’s holistic growth.

Zeenat Bhojabhoy, principal

8. PODAR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, SANTACRUZ, Saraswati Road

www.podarinternationalschool.com

History: Established in 1927, the Podar Group has a strong presence with over 124 Podar-owned schools across India. Headquartered in Mumbai with seven schools in Santacruz, Podar Schools are now spread across nine states.

Unique features: Use of tech, committed teaching team and a student-centric approach are the three most distinguished characteristics.

Board: IB and Cambridge

Annual fees: ₹3.95 lakh

Students: 1,411

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

Highest ratings: Academic rigour, innovative teaching and safety, health and hygiene

What makes our school better than the rest is that we’re willing to change in the face of relevant trends, data and opportunities.

Vandana Lulla, principal

9.BOMBAY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Babulnath Road, Malabar Hill

bis.edu.in

Highest ratings: Selection process, attitude towards learning and educational philosophy

10. BOMBAY CAMBRIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Rabindranath Tagore Marg, Chakala, Andheri (East) www.bcseast.org

History: Established in 1993, it is a K-12 premier co-educational, English-medium school known for its dynamic and progressive learning environment.

Unique features: Focus and emphasis is laid on the social and emotional learning through well-structured programmes designed by experienced educators and psychologists.

Board: Cambridge International and Maharashtra State Board

Annual fees: Not disclosed

Students: 2,341

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1 (international board), 25:1 (state board)

Highest ratings: Diversity, safety, health and hygiene, life skills education

Our goal is to create world graduates, students who are able to express their potential, be responsible decision-makers and sensitive to all living things.

Nalini Nair, principal

10. JBCN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PAREL, Yogi Mansion, Dr Vinay Walimbe Road, Parel (East) www.jbcnschool.edu.in/parel/

History: JBCN Education has been a pioneering organisation in the field of education for over three decades. JBCN International School, Parel, was established in 2012.

Unique features: The school aims to provide learners with 360-degree learning, where the academic learning is complemented by infra, a strong co-curricular and value-added programme.

Board: IGCSE & IB, PYP Candidate School

Annual fees: Not disclosed

Students: 1,256

Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

Highest ratings: Educational philosophy, parent participation, academic rigour

A school is all about the child. At the JBCN International School, Parel, our collective endeavour at all times, is to prepare the learner for life.

Sandep Chhabra, principal