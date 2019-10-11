10 booked for murder bid for opening fire over land dispute in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:09 IST

The rural police on Thursday booked 10 persons under murder bid charge for allegedly opening fire at a family over a land dispute at Saidpur village, which falls under Tarsikka police station.

Eight of the accused were identified as Lakhwinder Singh and his wife Jasbir Kaur of Saidpur village, Pawanpreet Kaur and Gurinder Singh of Jharu Nangal village, Sharanjit Kaur and Varinder Singh of Mehalpur village, Prince of Singhpura village and Arsh of Deriwal village. However, the identity of two other accused was yet to be ascertained by the police.

Bikramjit Singh of Saidpur village has been locked in a land dispute with his brother Lakhwinder Singh, one of the accused.

Bikramjit in his compliant said, “On Wednesday, at around 7 pm, accused equipped with firearms and sharp-edged weapons attacked my family in house. Some of the accused opened shots at us with an intention to kill, however, we managed to save ourselves by locking in a room. After hearing the gunshot, when people started gathering, the accused fled with their weapons.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, investigating officer, said, “Both brothers have been at loggerhead over a piece of land. The village panchayat had tried to resolve the matter amicably, but has failed to settle the dispute.”

ASI said they have booked the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or above), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act at Tarsikka police station. “Raids are being on to nab the accused,” he added.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:09 IST