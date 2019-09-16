10 days after car injured Dalit boy, boycott diktat divides Mansa village

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:20 IST

Dalits of Khiva Dialuwala village here lodged a police complaint on Monday against the alleged boycott of the community members by the upper caste families, announcements regarding which were made through loudspeakers from the village gurdwara on Sunday.

The video of the announcement is being widely shared on the social media in which a male voice can be heard urging the upper caste families to boycott lower caste people (vehrewale) in all respects. The diktat was to neither sell nor buy anything to or from Dalits, not even farm produce, including milk. Dalits will also not be given work in the fields of the upper caste families and won’t be invited to social gatherings, the announcement dictated.

The village has 66 Scheduled Castes families and 300 those belonging to the upper caste.

The development was the result of a September 5 road mishap wherein a 6-year-old Dalit boy got injured after being hit by the vehicle of an upper caste man, Makhan Singh, who was booked. The injured child is undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. Dalits alleged that instead of helping the family of the vicitm family, upper caste people were pressuring the boy’s family to withdraw the case and the boycott came when things didn’t go as they wished.

Dalits, on Monday filed a complaint in this regard with Bhikhi station house officer (SHO), demanding action in the matter.

Lakhwinder Singh, a Dalit from the village, said shops owned by members of their community are shut since Sunday. Milk and other essential commodities are not being sold to the SC families by upper caste families.” Another dalit, Sukhchain Singh, that the diktat was being followed in toto by the upper caste families. Former IAS officer SR Ladhar, who is working for the welfare of Dalits, expressed concern over the situation and said he had talked to deputy commissioner seeking action in the matter.

Deputy commissioner Apneet Raiyiat said a case is being registered in this connection.

