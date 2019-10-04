10 days after the floods: Still missing, Victor Sangle, Nikita Thutte  

cities

PUNE An overflowing Bairobanallah flooded a Wanworie causeway between Ganga Satellite society and Raheja garden on September 25. Victor Sangle (26), was driving from Viman Nagar to visit his cousin house in Wanowrie. Sangle is no stranger to tough situations. He survived the amputation on a leg and lived to the fullest with a prosthetic. His car with him behind the wheel was swept away by the flash floods.

Ten days later, neither the car nor his body have been found. The Wanorie Police maintain that the search for Sangle is still on.

Computer engineer Nikita Thutte is also still untraceable to date. Thutte was swept away by the raging currents of water that over-ran the Wadgaon flyover. Thutte was returning home after visiting a temple in Dhayari in an autorickshaw on the night of Septmeber 25, when the calamity struck. Ten days later there is still no trace of her.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:43 IST