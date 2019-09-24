100-bed civil hospital in Chandigarh’s Sector 48is now functional

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019

The 100-bed civil hospital in Sector 48, inaugurated by Chandigarh Member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher seven months ago, finally started functioning on Monday.

With this, the inpatient departments for skin, psychiatry, ear, nose and throat, and radiation oncology from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, will be shifted here. The beds will be equally divided among the four departments and the space that has been vacated at GMCH-32 will be alloted to other departments, which are facing a shortfall.

Director principal of the college, Dr BS Chavan, said, “The gynaecology and obstetrician department is in dire need of expansion. Also, for starting DM courses in the cardiology department, we need extra beds so it will be helpful for the same.”

Not an easy shift

Head of the dermatology department and nodal officer for the new hospital, Dr GP Thami said, “Several patients have been shifted but critical patients will not be shifted as of now.” He said, though all arrangements are in place, they want to be sure that patients do no face any inconvenience.

The ground check, however, revealed a different story. A visit to the spot revealed patients holding glucose drips and blood transfusion bags in their hands while waiting for ambulances to ferry them to the new hospital.

When asked about this, Dr Thami acknowledged that patients may have faced some inconveniences but assured that the needful will be done.

The new hospital, however, will not have any new outpatient departments (OPDs) for the shifted departments and they would continue to function from the GMCH campus. “The building does not have much space for running OPDs in the new facility. We require many rooms for running OPDs and these cannot be provided as of now so we have decided that if patients from OPD need to be admitted, we will provide transport facility to the civil hospital,” Dr Chavan said.

Operation theatre not ready

The lone operation theatre (OT) of the new hospital is not ready yet, according to officials. The OT of the ENT department will be conducted at GMCH-32 only and a few beds for post-operative care of operated patients will be provided here, Dr Chavan said.

