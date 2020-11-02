10th accused in 2019 Panchkula dacoity, murder case arrested from Gurugram

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:55 IST

The crime branch of Panchkula police arrested the 10th accused in the 2019 dacoity and murder case that had claimed one life.

Said to be “most-wanted criminal”, 22-year-old Mohit alias Pappu was nabbed from Gurugram on October 31 and produced in a court which sent him to two-day police remand.

The case dates back to January 2019 when at least ten armed men had barged into the workplace of Vinod Kumar of Panchkula’s Sector 20 and opened fire on him and his friends before fleeing with cash and ornaments.

One of his friends had died of bullet injuries. Inspector Aman from the Panchkula crime branch said, “The police have made 10 arrests, whereas six more persons are yet to be caught for their involvement in the case. Recoveries worth ₹2.5 lakh have also been made from them.”