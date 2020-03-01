11 persons quarantined for suspected Covid-19 at Naidu hospital

cities

PUNE At least eleven people are admitted at Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Nadiu hospital as of Sunday evening as suspected coronavirus (Covid-19) patients. Six out of which were admitted on Saturday and five on Sunday, according to officials of the hospital.

After the state health department issued an advisory to keep a close watch on those returning from Italy and Iran, there has been a sudden spike in the number of cases.

Dr Sudhir Patsute, acting chief of Naidu hospital said, “Out of 11, ten returned from Italy. A total of 61 admissions have been reported at Naidu, out of which 51 samples tested negative and result for the remaining is awaited.”

Dr Ramchandra Hanakre, chief health officer, said, “As there is a close watch on people returning from several foreign countries there can be a spike in the number of suspected coronavirus patients.”

The state health department has issued an advisory to travellers who have returned to India from Iran.

“There are 170 travellers who have come to India from Iran after February 1, 2020. All these travellers have been advised for home isolation for 14 days from their date of departure from Iran. Local health authorities will daily contact them for their health status. If any of them develop symptoms like fever, cough, cold will be admitted at identified isolation wards and will be tested for Covid-19. All such travellers are appealed to self-report to local health authorities if for any reason they have yet not been contacted by the local health authority. for their convenience state Covid-19 control room number is 020 - 26127394,” stated the advisory.