e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 11 persons quarantined for suspected Covid-19 at Naidu hospital

11 persons quarantined for suspected Covid-19 at Naidu hospital

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE At least eleven people are admitted at Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Nadiu hospital as of Sunday evening as suspected coronavirus (Covid-19) patients. Six out of which were admitted on Saturday and five on Sunday, according to officials of the hospital.

After the state health department issued an advisory to keep a close watch on those returning from Italy and Iran, there has been a sudden spike in the number of cases.

Dr Sudhir Patsute, acting chief of Naidu hospital said, “Out of 11, ten returned from Italy. A total of 61 admissions have been reported at Naidu, out of which 51 samples tested negative and result for the remaining is awaited.”

Dr Ramchandra Hanakre, chief health officer, said, “As there is a close watch on people returning from several foreign countries there can be a spike in the number of suspected coronavirus patients.”

The state health department has issued an advisory to travellers who have returned to India from Iran.

“There are 170 travellers who have come to India from Iran after February 1, 2020. All these travellers have been advised for home isolation for 14 days from their date of departure from Iran. Local health authorities will daily contact them for their health status. If any of them develop symptoms like fever, cough, cold will be admitted at identified isolation wards and will be tested for Covid-19. All such travellers are appealed to self-report to local health authorities if for any reason they have yet not been contacted by the local health authority. for their convenience state Covid-19 control room number is 020 - 26127394,” stated the advisory.

top news
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities