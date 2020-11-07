e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 11-year-old girl raped by her father’s friend in Outer Delhi

11-year-old girl raped by her father’s friend in Outer Delhi

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s 42-year-old friend at her home in outer Delhi’s Vijay Vihar on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police have arrested the man and registered a case against him.

The man fled from the crime scene after a woman in the neighbourhood saw him sexually assaulting the girl and raised an alarm. He was later caught from outer Delhi, said the police.

“We registered a case of rape under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He is a friend of the girl’s father,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra.

Police said that the girl lives with her parents and younger brother at their home in Vijay Vihar. Her father is a mason while the mother is a home maker. Her mother had gone to her village for some work.

Police said that on Saturday morning, the child’s father had left for work, leaving his two children at home. Around 1 pm, the friend of the girl’s father reached home and forced himself on her while her brother was sleeping. A woman in the neighbourhood saw it and raised an alarm. The man fled before the police could reach the spot.

“The girl’s medical examination was done at a hospital and she was counselled. On her statement, a case was registered, the suspect was identified and arrested,” added the DCP.

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election: US Media
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election: US Media
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman elected US vice president
Bombay High Court reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea, no immediate relief
Bombay High Court reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea, no immediate relief
IPS officer, 24 others face action for links with slain thug Vikas Dubey
IPS officer, 24 others face action for links with slain thug Vikas Dubey
Former US surgeon general Vivek Murthy may get key role in Biden administration
Former US surgeon general Vivek Murthy may get key role in Biden administration
Trump alleges poll fraud again, Twitter acts by labelling them misleading
Trump alleges poll fraud again, Twitter acts by labelling them misleading
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In