111 new cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, total 2,625

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:02 IST

New Delhi

Delhi recorded 111 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 2,625. So far, 54 people have died with the infection in the city, including one person whose death was recorded on Saturday in the daily data shared by the Delhi government.

Of the 111 new cases, 24 were among samples that were collected by healthcare workers from the containment zones. So far 257 people from these areas have tested positive.

Almost 66% of those infected are below the age of 50 years, according to the data. Less than 18% cases are recorded among those above the age of 60. However, almost 54% deaths are in those 60 years or older.

Of the 1702 active cases – those who still have the infection – 481 are admitted in nine designated hospitals across the city. Forty-one people are in the intensive care units and eight are on ventilators.

Around 910 others with mild symptoms have been admitted to seven Covid Care Centres in the city. And 90 others with moderate symptoms have been admitted to the Covid Health Centres in two AYUSH hospitals.

On Saturday, 1,847 samples were collected across the city, with reports of 3,709 samples being pending with laboratories.

Among those who tested positive on Saturday, were 30 healthcare workers from Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. A total of 44 hospital staff has tested positive for the infection so far.

With at least 132 healthcare workers from across the city testing positive for the infection, hospitals across the city have been denying care to many non-Covid-19 patients. ‘

The Delhi government on Saturday reiterated that no private or government hospital should refuse serious as well as routine patients. The hospitals have also been asked to not refer all suspected cases to the dedicate Covid-19 hospitals to prevent them from being flooded.