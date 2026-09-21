Derrick Johnson: Age, wife, children, net worth, NFL career and more as Chiefs legend enters team Hall of Fame

Derrick Johnson has added another major honour to a career that already made him one of the most recognised players in Kansas City Chiefs history. The former linebacker was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Honor and Ring of Honor during halftime of the Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 20, 2026. Johnson, who is 43, spent 13 seasons with Kansas City and finished his Chiefs career as the franchise's all-time leading tackler. He is married to Brittni Johnson and has six children. Beyond football, he now focuses much of his time on education and community work. Derrick Johnson's Chiefs career earned him a place in team history, while his family, foundation and education work shape life after football. (Derrick Johnson/Instagram)

Derrick Johnson age, wife and children Born on November 22, 1982, in Waco, Texas, Johnson is 43 years old. He is married to Brittni Johnson, and the couple have six children. The two also worked together on a children's book, Super DJ Saves Field Day, which was released in 2025.

The book was written to help children understand confidence, emotions and dealing with challenges. Johnson has also spoken about how fatherhood has changed his life since he left the NFL.

His family life is now closely tied to his work away from football. Through his Defend the Dream Foundation, which he founded in 2012, Johnson works with schools and young people. The foundation has helped turn school libraries into reading spaces and has donated thousands of books.

Also Read: Is Taylor Swift attending Chiefs vs Colts tonight at Arrowhead? Latest update on Travis Kelce’s wife’s whereabouts

Derrick Johnson NFL career and Chiefs records Johnson entered the NFL as the 15th overall pick in the 2005 draft, when Kansas City selected him out of Texas. He spent 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Chiefs and played 182 games for the franchise, the most by a Chiefs linebacker.

The numbers explain why Kansas City chose to honour him. Johnson recorded 1,146 tackles for the Chiefs, the most in franchise history. He also made four Pro Bowls and was named an AP All-Pro twice, in 2011 and 2015.

He briefly joined the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and played six games before returning to Kansas City for a one-day contract in 2019 to retire as a Chief. The Chiefs inducted him as the 55th member of their Hall of Honor in 2026.

Also Read: Chiefs vs Colts: Who is singing the national anthem at Arrowhead Stadium? Know about the NFL Players Choir

Derrick Johnson net worth and life after NFL Johnson's exact net worth has not been publicly confirmed. Online estimates place it in the $15 million to $20 million range, but those figures should be treated as estimates.

His NFL earnings, however, are publicly tracked. Spotrac lists his career earnings at $54.425 million across his 14 NFL seasons, including his time with Kansas City and Oakland.

Since retiring, Johnson has focused on his foundation, education work and mentoring. He and Brittni have also continued their work in children's literacy. His Defend the Dream Foundation says it was created to give young people in low-income communities resources and opportunities to succeed in school and life.