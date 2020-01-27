e-paper
Home / Cities / 12 cops force retired in Jalandhar over bad track record

12 cops force retired in Jalandhar over bad track record

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:27 IST
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
In a move aimed at cleansing of the force, the Jalandhar commissionerate on Monday compulsorily retired 12 police personnel for a bad track record.

According to the information, five are assistant sub-inspectors, six head constables and a constable.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said service records of all personnel are being scanned. “The aim is to weed out the bad elements from the force. Similar action is expected against more personnel in the near future,” he said.

