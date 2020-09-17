e-paper
Home / Cities / 12 more deaths, Covid cases cross 15K in Ludhiana district

12 more deaths, Covid cases cross 15K in Ludhiana district

The district’s tally now stands at 15, 372, of which 12,719 have recovered and 2,016 are active cases

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The district recorded 12 more deaths due to Covid-19 even as 464 fresh cases took the cumulative count past the 15,000-mark.

The district’s tally now stands at 15, 372, of which 12,719 have recovered and 2,016 are active cases. So far, as many as 634 people have succumbed to the virus in the district.

The speed of the infection spread can be gauged from the fact that as many as 1,000 cases were recorded in the last three days alone.

Intern doc among fresh cases

A doctor, doing his internship at the gynaecology department of the civil hospital, is among those who tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. He is currently under quarantine. Apart from that, five pregnant women and three cops have also tested positive.

The dead include a 78-year-old male from Lajpat Nagar, a 66-year-old male from Basant Avenue, a 50-year-old female from New Subash Nagar, an 18-year-old female from Urban Estate, a 49-year-old female from Vishkarma Colony, a 78-year-old male from Dholewal, a 56-year-old male Jamalpur, a 70-year-old male from Dholewa, a 56-year-old male from Civil Lines, a 14-year-old male from Shivala Road, a 78-year-old male from Amar Nagar, a 75-year-old female from Shahpur Road, a 56-year-old male from Dugri.

