13-year-old boy dies in bike-car collision in Ludhiana

The victim was going to his friends’ house on ATI road when his bike rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
  A 13-year-old boy died in a road accident after his bike rammed into a car on ATI Road on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ankush Kumar, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar in Daba Road and a student of Class 8. 

Ankush was going to his friends’ house on ATI road when his bike rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction.

The car driver has been identified as Randhir Chahal, a doctor at a private hospital located on ATI road. He was returning home in BRS Nagar when the incident took place.

Ankush died on the spot, the police said. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shimplapuri police station, based on the complaint of the victim’s father, Ashok Kumar.

SHO at Shimplapuri police station inspector Pramod Kumar said that a case has been registered against Dr Randhir Chahal.

