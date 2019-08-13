15-year-old collapses before exam in Navi Mumbai school, dies

cities

A 15-year-old died after she collapsed outside her classroom in Modern School, Vashi, on Tuesday morning. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.

Sailee Abhiman Jagtap, a student of Class 10, was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to the civic hospital in Vashi, where she was declared dead.

The police said there were no head injuries and they have registered a case of accidental death.

One of her family members said she had not complained of any ailment before leaving for school. “We checked the school’s CCTV footage, but it did not show anyone pushing her,” he said.

Sailee has two elder sisters and a younger brother. Her father, Abhiman Jagtap, is president of Republican Party of India (RPI), Turbhe unit.

Around 6.45am, Sailee, went to her school in Sector 7 to appear for an exam. Before the test, the students were asked to keep their bags outside the classroom.

Prabhakar Shirodkar, assistant inspector, Vashi police station, said, “When Sailee came out to keep her bag, she collapsed. Her classmates informed the teachers and she was rushed to a private hospital. However, seeing her condition, the doctors shifted her to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hospital, Vashi, where she was declared dead. ”

The police said it is unclear why the private hospital doctors wanted to shift her to the civic hospital. They said they can only investigate against the private hospital if her parents file a complaint against it.

The girl’s family told the police that she had collapsed a year ago, but the doctor did not ask her to undergo a test. “The reason for her death is unclear. We didn’t see any injury mark on her head and will be able to comment further only after receiving the post-mortem report,” Shirodkar said.

Meanwhile, the school’s principal, Sumitra Bhosale, refused to comment on the issue. “I would have to take the permission of the higher authorities to comment on it,” she said.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 23:40 IST