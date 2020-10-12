e-paper
Home / Cities / 170 new Covid cases, 1 death in Himachal

170 new Covid cases, 1 death in Himachal

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

One person succumbed to Covid-19 in Kangra district on Monday, taking the state’s death toll to 246.

As many as 170 new cases were reported in Himachal on Monday taking the state Covid tally to 17,578. Also, 219 patients recovered from the contagion on Monday.

Of the 170 new cases, 36 were reported in Shimla district, 24 in Kullu, 18 in Kangra, 17 in Mandi, 15 in Sirmaur, 12 in Solan, 10 each in Bilaspur, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti, seven each in Una and Hamirpur and four in Kinnaur,

With 3,332 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district till date, followed by 2,656 cases in Kangra. Apart from this, 2,113 cases have been reported in Mandi, 2005 in Sirmaur, 1,692 in Shimla, 1,026 in Hamirpur, 1,019 in Bilaspur, 980 in Chamba, 894 in Kullu, and 228 in Lahaul-Spiti district. With 211 cases Kinnaur is the least affected district.

So far, as many as 14,670 patients have recovered from the disease in state, while 2,637 active cases are there. Till now, 3,26,654 persons have been tested for coronavirus in the state out of which 3,08,962 have tested negative.

