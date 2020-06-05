18-year old accuses family of four of molestation, physical assault

cities

PUNE: The Bhosari police have booked three brothers and their father for attacking an 18-year old girl and molesting her at Phugewadi in Sanjaynagar on Friday morning. The three accused brothers allegedly had a fight with the victim’s brother on Thursday and the fallout of the incident is because of the grudge they had against the 18-year old girl’s brother.

The four accused have been identified as Shailesh Eknath Hake, 30, Rupesh Eknath Hake alias Jeeva, 27, Eknath Hake, 67, and Nilesh Eknath Hake, 36. According to the police, Shailesh and Rupesh had a fight with the victim’s brother after which all the others including their father came to him, armed with rods and sticks. They attacked him mercilessly after which she tried to intervene.

The brothers including the father molested her and attacked her with iron rods which left her with head and leg injuries. Police inspector S Awatade said that the four accused have been booked on charges of physical assault and molestation of the 18-year old victim.

The accused are still at large and a team of detection branch personnel has been sent to nab the accused. The police have also sent a team to the nearby district to find the accused who reportedly are hiding in the nearby areas.