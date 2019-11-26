18-year-old helper found dead at coaching centre

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:33 IST

Lucknow An 18-year-old helper was found hanging inside a classroom of a coaching centre near IT crossing on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ambuj Tiwari, a resident of Atrauli police station area in Hardoi district, police said.

Station house officer(SHO) of Hasanganj police station, Amar Nath Verma said some daily-wage workers, who were working at the centre spotted the body and informed the police. Soon, cops reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

“As per the post-mortem report, asphyxiation caused by hanging was the cause of his death. There were no signs of external injuries that pointed toward suicide,” said the SHO .

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased blamed the owner of the coaching centre, Shalil, for Ambuj’s death. “Salil had accused Ambuj of theft a few days ago. He was pressurising Ambuj to return the money, which he never stole. This forced Ambuj to take this extreme step,” said Shiv Tiwari, a relative of the deceased.

Based on a complaint submitted by the family member, Hasanganj police lodged an FIR against the coaching owner for abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC. “Police are investigating the matter from all angles to ascertain the facts,” said the SHO.