19 employees of IT firm in Navi Mumbai test positive

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 16:39 IST

Nineteen employees of an IT company at Mahape in Navi Mumbai tested Covid positive on Wednesday. All of them have been admitted to NMMC hospital in Vashi, which is a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

The company handling database of banks is located at Mahape MIDC. It was functioning with 40 employees as the banking sector was allowed to work.

The company themselves got their employees tested through a private lab. After 19 of them tested positive, the company informed NMMC about it.

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “Seven of those who have tested positive are Navi Mumbai residents. Two are from Thane, seven from Mumbai, one from Sangli, one from Telangana and one from Andhra Pradesh.”

He added, “We have sealed the company and the premises has been sanitised. We are also tracing the travel history of the patients and checking the other employees.”