19 kids test positive in Rewari school

19 kids test positive in Rewari school

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 19:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Rewari administration on Tuesday decided to shut down the government senior secondary school at Kund village for three days after 19 students tested positive for Covid-19.

District nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Vijay Prakash, said they had collected samples of 34 students, of whom reports of 19 turned out to be positive. The test result of remaining students will be declared by Wednesday morning.

“These students hailed from neighbouring Palra village and we have decided to shut down the school for the next three days. I have directed the health officials to sanitise the school and houses of the students. We will collect the samples of the students’ family members and other villagers tomorrow,” the nodal officer added.

He further said the students were asymptomatic and in home isolation.

Earlier, three students had tested positive for the virus at a government school in Jind’s Narwana on November 6, four days after schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 in Haryana amid pandemic.

