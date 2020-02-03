e-paper
Home / Cities / 194 kg heroin haul: Cong councillor joins probe, questioned for 3 hours

194 kg heroin haul: Cong councillor joins probe, questioned for 3 hours

cities Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:59 IST
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Congress party’s councillor from Ward 52 Pardeep Sharma on Monday joined the probe in connection with the recovery of 194-kg heroin by the Punjab Police’s anti-drug special task force (STF) from a house in Sultanwind area of Amritsar last week.

The STF had issued a notice to the councillor on Sunday to join the probe after the investigations revealed that the 194-kg heroin was stored in Sharma’s house on Majitha road for about a week before being shifted to the Sultanwind house.

“They asked me about my house on Majitha road. I provided them the evidence that the house no more belonged to me. Around five years ago, I had given the house to my wife, whom I have divorced. I have also showed the papers regarding the divorce granted by the Punjab and Haryana high court,” Sharma said.

About his son Sahil Sharma, the councillor said his son was not in contact with him for many years.

On Saturday, an STF official had said they have already nominated Sahil in the case. However, inspector general (IG) of police, STF-border range Kaushtubh Sharma, had said: “His (Sahil’s) role is being investigated.”

