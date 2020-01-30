e-paper
1984 ANTI-SIKH RIOTS:Delhi court adjourns hearing in case involving Sajjan Kumar

1984 ANTI-SIKH RIOTS:Delhi court adjourns hearing in case involving Sajjan Kumar

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:15 IST
A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the case related to the Sultanpuri area incident during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which involves former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar.

District judge DK Sharma adjourned the matter for hearing till February 7.

Sajjan Kumar, who is the main accused and is serving a life term in a case relating to the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar during the incident, was produced before the court by Mandoli jail authorities.

During the hearing on January 7, a witness in the case had recognised Sajjan Kumar as the main person who instigated and led the mob during the riots.

The cross-examination of witness Joginder Singh concluded in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on January 7 while the witness Cham Kaur was cross-examined on her earlier statement by Sajjan Kumar’s lawyer earlier.

On December 17, 2018, the Patiala House court convicted Kumar in this case and awarded him a life term in the Raj Nagar incident.

Two weeks after Kumar was awarded life sentence, the Congress leader surrendered at the Karkardooma district court.

