2,239 appear for PAU’s entrance exams for admission to undergraduate courses

The university had set up eight examination centres across the state

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Students appearing for CET exam undergoing thermal screening at the entry gate of Dr DS Dev Examination Hall at Punjab Agricultural University, in Ludhiana, on Tuesday.
Students appearing for CET exam undergoing thermal screening at the entry gate of Dr DS Dev Examination Hall at Punjab Agricultural University, in Ludhiana, on Tuesday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

As many as 2,239 students, out of 3,007, appeared for Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) common entrance test (CET) for admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2020-21.

Sharing details, NK Khullar, controller of examinations, PAU, said that over 74% of students appeared for the examination at different centres across the state on Tuesday.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the university had set up eight examination centres across the state comprising districts Amritsar, Abohar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Sri Muktsar Sahib for the convenience of the students and smooth conduct of the exam. It is for the first time that the university had set up examination centres outside PAU,” he said.

“At Ludhiana, four centres were set up at PAU and one each at RS Model School and KVM School,” he added.

“All precautionary measures such as maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks were adopted and each candidate had to undergo thermal screening at entry points. All the examination centres were sanitised,” said Khullar.

The entrance examination was held for admission to various undergraduate programmes, including BSc (Hons) (agriculture), BSc (Hons) (horticulture), BTech (biotechnology), BTech (food technology), BSc (Hons) (community science), BSc (Hons) nutrition and dietetics, and five-year integrated MSc (Hons) in biochemistry, botany, chemistry, microbiology and zoology, he said.

As many as students 90 appeared for the examination at the university’s Pal auditorium.

While the exam was scheduled at 11 am, some students were seen wearing surgical gloves an hour before the exam. “We were told that the examination will be conducted with certain protocols in view of Covid-19 and were asked to wear surgical gloves,” said a candidate Arish Kumar from Kapurthala.

Students found the mathematics portion to be the toughest. “Though it was an option-based examination, the logical reasoning and calculation part was difficult,” said Paramjot Kaur from Sahnewal.

While Snehdeep Singh from Kapurthala and Pankaj Kumar from Ludhiana said that the physics and chemistry section was relatively easy, mathematics was tough.

