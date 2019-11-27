e-paper
2,472 street vendors get licence in Noida

Nov 27, 2019
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

NOIDA: The Noida authority Wednesday said it has decided to start a fresh drive against vendors who operate carts and stalls on roadsides thereby hindering the smooth flow of traffic. However, the drive start after December 10, after the authority provides space to 2,472 licensed vendors in Noida.

According to officials of the Noida authority, at least 8,200 had applied for vending licences from October 4 to November 30, 2018. The authority has issued 2,472 licences through lucky draws so that it can regulate the mushrooming of vendors, who start operating anywhere along the city’s roads causing not only traffic congestion but also garbage littering.

After issuing licences, the authority will act against all those who will be found operating without a licence, said officials.

The authority has fixed timelines to rehabilitate the licensed vendors. The authority’s staff has issued allotment letters to 2,472 vendors on November 27 and asked them to submit the requisite fee by December 7 so that the authority can give them possession by December 10.

“We have directed all circle officers and other staff members that all licensed vendors should be provided space. All staff members will ensure that licensed vendors get space at designated places as per the timelines fixed. If any staff member does not carry out his/her job properly, then action will be taken against that official,” Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

The authority will also organise a lucky draw to allot licences to vendors in some sectors, where the process is yet to be completed. The authority will issue around 500 more licences to vendors in sectors 18, 20, 25, 26 and 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 on December 3, 2019. These licences will be issued to those who have applied earlier and are eligible to get the licence, officials said.

“Squatters bring chaos to the city. Therefore, we have directed all department heads to carry out a week-long drive to remove illegal vendors who operate along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, on cemented drains and other public spaces,” Maheshwari said.

