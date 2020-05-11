2,890 traffic marshals assisting Ludhiana police in enforcing coronavirus lockdown

cities

Updated: May 11, 2020 21:45 IST

As many as 2,890 traffic marshals are assisting Ludhiana police commissionerate in enforcing the coronavirus lockdown across the city.

Of these marshals, around 240 have been deployed to manage the movement of migrants from pick-up points to Guru Nanak Stadium to the railway station as part of ‘Shramik Special’ drive. However, to run the drive successfully, the district administration, police and municipal corporation (MC) are working jointly for sending the migrants back to their home states.

As per the drive, the migrants are first brought to Guru Nanak Stadium from pick-up points set up near their houses via buses. After conducting their medical screening at the stadium, they are handed over rail tickets, water and food before they proceed towards the railway station for boarding trains to their respective home states.

Besides, almost all the senior officials are working 24X7 to ensure that this work goes on smoothly.

Police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said the traffic marshals are playing a vital role in facilitating the migrants’ journey to their home states. “When the migrants reach Guru Nanak Stadium in buses, these marshals ensure that they form proper queues for their medical screening, tickets and food/water. These volunteers are also assisting the district administration and the police in the checking of tickets, medical screening, distribution of food and water, and scanning of barcodes on the tickets,” he said.

RESIDENTS INTERESTED TO VOLUNTEER CAN REGISTER ON APP

Agrawal said if any person wants to assist the Ludhiana police as a traffic marshal, he/she can register on traffic marshal mobile app after which the department would themselves contact them. “The entire Ludhiana police salute these traffic marshals for serving the society in today’s testing times,” he said.

The marshals’ in-charge, Mandeep Keshav Guddu, said that around 80 volunteers are deployed for ‘Shramik Special’ drive in three shifts that go on round the clock.