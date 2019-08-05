Two Class 6 boys sexually abuse 11-year-old classmate in Navi Mumbai: Police

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:53 IST

The Kopar Khairane police on Sunday booked two Class 6 boys, studying at a convent school, for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy from their class. According to the complaint, the incident took place on Thursday.

The accused allegedly took the 11-year-old survivor to a separate room and forcefully removed his clothes. The victim tried to resist, but the accused sexually assaulted him. On reaching home, the survivor narrated the incident to his parents, who approached the police on Sunday.

Suryakant Jagdale, senior inspector of Kopar Khairane police station, confirmed the development. He said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

“We registered the FIR as soon as we received the complaint from the victim’s family. However, we could not get in touch with the school authorities as it was shut over the weekend. We have still not got the proper names and ages of the accused boys. Once we do, we will take the requisite action against them,” said Jagdale.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 01:24 IST