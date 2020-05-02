e-paper
Home / Cities / 2 booked for attacking Punjab Police ASI, one held

2 booked for attacking Punjab Police ASI, one held

cities Updated: May 02, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons have been booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting an ASI of the Punjab Police amid curfew at Narli Chowk barricade, which falls under the Bhikhiwind sub-division. One of the accused has been arrested.

The accused are Charanjit Singh, of Chhina Bidhi Chand village, and Arshdeep Singh, of Narli village.

According to police, the duo attacked ASI Sarabjit Singh after being stopped at a barricade.

“On Saturday morning, the duo was coming from Narli village side on their respective motorcycles. When the cops stopped them, they attacked the ASI,” said Bhikhiwind DSP Rajbir Singh.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident is making rounds on the social media. The clip shows the duo arguing with the ASI, the ASI jostling one of the accused, him reciprocating and the cop falling on the ground. The clip shows the infuriated ASI cane-charging the duo and them retaliating, while other cops are trying to mediate the scuffle.

However, police have claimed that the accused duo started the scuffle. The DSP said the accused were roaming in the grain market area without any work and messed with the police party.

Police have arrested Charanjit and raids are on to nab Arshdeep.

A case has been registered under Sections 353, 186, 188 and 269 of the IPC, and Section 51-B of the Disaster Management Act at the Khalra police station.

