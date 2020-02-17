2 brothers arrested with 582gm heroin in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:53 IST

The special task force arrested two brothers with 582gm heroin on Sunday.

The accused — Pardeep Singh alias Deep, 21, and Jasvir Singh, 18, of Ammiwal village of Dharamkot in Moga — were living in Sholey village of Ladhowal.

Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said they had arrested the accused near the overbridge in Sholey following a tip-off, when the two were going to deliver the consignment on their motorcycle.

The STF officials frisked them and recovered the heroin from the boot space of the motorcycle.

The inspector added that Pardeep had returned from Dubai a year ago and indulged in drug peddling, and also involved Jasvir in it.

The accused told the police that they procured the contraband from Shahkot and sold it among addicts in the city.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at STF police station in Mohali. The accused were produced before a court and remanded in two-day police custody. Police said more important information is expected from the accused during questioning.