Monday, Aug 12, 2019

2 dead, 40 hurt as ST bus rams into trailer in Raigad

According to Pen police, primary investigation suggests that the driver of the trailer had lost control and hit the bus, which was pushed off the road and crashed into nearby bushes.

mumbai Updated: Aug 12, 2019 00:58 IST
Padmja Sinha
Navi Mumbai
Two people were killed and 40 others injured after a trailer collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus on Sunday morning at Gagode village in Pen.
Two people were killed and 40 others injured after a trailer collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus on Sunday morning at Gagode village in Pen. The bus was travelling to Pen from Khopoli.

According to Pen police, primary investigation suggests that the driver of the trailer had lost control and hit the bus, which was pushed off the road and crashed into nearby bushes. The trailer’s driver then fled from the spot. The police have registered a case of fatal accident and are on the lookout for the accused driver. “The victims have been identified as Raghunath Balaram Mahatre, 68, and Dinesh Damodar Khedkar, 25, both residents of Pen village. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem, after which they will be handed over to their relatives,” said Kirti Kamble, officer from Pen police station

The 40 injured people are being treated for minor injuries at various hospitals in the village, said the police.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 00:20 IST

