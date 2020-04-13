2 drug peddlers drag cop on car in Rohtak, held

cities

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:33 IST

Two drug peddlers were arrested from the outskirts of Rohtak city on Monday for allegedly dragging a constable on the backside of they were signalled to stop for checking on Delhi-Rohtak road. The cops have also recovered 41kg ganja from their possession.

The arrested youth were identified as Sunny, a resident of Jhajjar along with his accomplice Dheeraj, a native of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh who is residing in Jind.

In his complaint to the police, crime investigation agency ASI Rajesh Kumar said that he along with other cops were checking vehicles on Monday afternoon when a Skoda car coming from the Delhi side rammed the vehicle into barricades. “Instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused accelerated the vehicle and dragged constable Harpal to about 500 meters,” he said.

The cops then intercepted their car and arrested them after recovering 41kg ganja from them during checking, he added.

Sampla DSP Narender Kadyan said that they have arrested two drug peddlers and registered a case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of his functions),188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 307 (attempt to murder),332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC and Section 20 of the NDPC Act.