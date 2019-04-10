2 engineering students drown in Pavana dam

Two engineering students from the city-based Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s College of Engineering drowned in the Pavana dam on Tuesday afternoon.

According to information from the Lonavla rural police, 11 students from the college had come to the Pavana dam in Maval taluka for recreation.

At 11 am, Rohit Kodgire (21) and Sujit Janardhan Ghule (21), slipped and fell into the dam. The other students were unable to rescue the duo.

Villagers and police rushed to the spot, but only recovered Kodgire’s body from the dam at 3 pm.

The police, then, called Shivdurg rescue group from Lonavla to conduct a search operation. Ghule’s body was recovered from the dam at 6.30 pm.

Kodgire, a resident of Nanded, and Ghule (21), a resident of Ahmednagar, were staying at the college hostel in Karvenagar.

“We have lodged an accidental death complaint in the case and further investigation is on. We are taking statements of other students who were at the dam along with the deceased,” said police inspector Deepak Lukade, Lonavla rural police station.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 01:26 IST