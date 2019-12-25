e-paper
2 held for kidnapping 6-month-old

2 held for kidnapping 6-month-old

Dec 25, 2019
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

A 23-year-old man and his mother were arrested for allegedly kidnapping their neighbour’s six-month-old child and selling him to a Thane-based couple for ₹90,000, at Shanti Bagar, Bhiwandi on Tuesday. Police nabbed the absconding accused and returned the infant to his parents.

The infant, Arman Ansari, lived with his hearing and speech impaired parents at Shanti Nagar. On December 22, the accused Farida Ansari, 49, and her son Taufik Ansari,23, took the baby to their house to play with him.

“ The accused then sold the baby to a Thane-based couple for ₹90,000. When we received compliant from the parents Asma and Iftiyaq Ansari, we started questioning our sources and were able to trace the accused,” said Nitin Patil, inspector, Shanti Nagar police station.

