2 held for sodomising teen in Sidhwan Bet, videotaping incident

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 17:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Sidhwan Bet Police, on Sunday, arrested two men for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old boy in Talwandi Kalan village and videotaping the incident.

The accused have been identified as Jasjot Singh, 19, and Deepak Chauhan, 32, of the same village.

The incident came to light after the accused circulated the video on WhatsApp and other social networking sites.

Sidhwan Bet station house officer (SHO) inspector Rajesh Thakur said that the teen’s grandfather lodged the complaint after coming across the video. He also alleged that the accused were blackmailing his grandson.

The case has been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 67 of the Information and Technology Act and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

