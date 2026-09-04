Never a dal moment: Mridula Ramesh writes on the origins of pulses

Nitrogen is remarkable.

That breath you just took is four-fifths nitrogen, but the gas does pretty much nothing to you or for you. Nitrogen in the air is essentially unavailable to living things, and yet, in one of those delicious paradoxes, all life depends on nitrogen’s unique ability to hold its electrons close, but not too close.

Electrons are a key currency of the chemistry of life, and that makes nitrogen a key player in how the molecules of life get built. Every amino acid and every rung of our DNA depends on it.

Mediating this paradox — abundant but unavailable, scarce but necessary — is a bond. In the atmosphere, two nitrogen atoms clasp each other with a triple bond that is one of the strongest in all of chemistry. A bond so strong that it literally takes a lightning bolt to break it. (Is that why Indra and Zeus are leaders of their respective pantheons?)

Indeed, before organisms could crack that bond themselves, the only “reactive” nitrogen (a compound that life could actually use) on young Earth came from lightning, or from hydrothermal vents.

Then Life caught on.

Eva Stueken, a geochemist at the University of St Andrews, UK, led research that measured nitrogen isotopes (isotopes being atoms of the same element with slightly different weights; the ratio between them leaves a fingerprint of whatever process produced them) in rocks up to 3.2 billion years old, and found a signature chemically consistent with biological nitrogen fixation.

This suggests that the amazing enzyme nitrogenase, which replicates what lightning can do, but on a molecular level, is at least that old.

The ability to tap into the enormous atmospheric N2 reservoir conferred a huge advantage on any organism at a time when usable nitrogen was scarce. So the enzyme machinery lasted even as the oxygen filled the skies.

The trade-off came in energy. Converting one N2 molecule into a usable form of nitrogen is enormously energy-intensive. For aeons, this method of nitrogen fixation was the exclusive domain of bacteria.

Then something changed.

Plants got into the act. Not directly, but in cahoots with the bacteria.

By analysing the evolutionary traits of flowering plants and working backwards through the family tree, scientists have concluded that symbiotic nitrogen fixation by plants arose a little over 100 million years ago.

Legumes show up not long after, between 65 and 74 million years ago. Then, in the ecological flux that follows the extinction of the dinosaurs, the fossil record suggests the legume family diversifies and spreads rapidly.

The partnership between plant and bacteria is mutually beneficial. The plant gets usable nitrogen delivered to its roots, while the bacteria get safe harbour and food. But, the enzyme, a carryover from a bygone age, doesn’t like oxygen, and so the plant creates a room for it.

On its roots, it creates nodules with a chamber where a filter allows nitrogen in preferentially; what little oxygen gets in is either rapidly consumed by the plant or captured by the plant’s leghaemoglobin. There, the bacteria’s nitrogenase breaks apart the nitrogen, essentially compressing lightning into a molecular space. Since this carries a huge energy cost, and it doesn’t make sense to pay this cost when usable forms of nitrogen are available; indeed, experiments in legumes show that when a soil contains nitrate, nodulation is repressed.