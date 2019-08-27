2 labourers killed in illegal sand mining operation

cities

Two labourers, who were illegally mining sand from a field, died after a portion of the sand they had dug out fell on them at Chak Aul village in Ajnala sub-division on Monday.

The victims, Ghuman Singh and Kulwinder Singh, had been hired by one Sukhraj Singh to dig out sand from his agricultural field, police said. Chak Aul village is located near Ravi and often sand is found below fields, which is illegally mined and sold.

The two victims had a dug a deep pit but the heap of sand they had built fell on them. They were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The incident took place around 4.30pm.

Ajnala Police Station station house officer Amandeep Singh they had recorded the statements of eyewitnesses and a case will soon be registered.

