e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 men booked for escaping from isolation centres in Sangrur

2 men booked for escaping from isolation centres in Sangrur

One of the accused has returned to the quarantine facility, but will face action, said police

india Updated: May 02, 2020 18:35 IST
HT Correspondent| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
HT Correspondent| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
The SSP said that Naib Singh of Ahmedgarh was found missing from Sandaur isolation centre on April 30, but his wife and daughter were in the centre.
The SSP said that Naib Singh of Ahmedgarh was found missing from Sandaur isolation centre on April 30, but his wife and daughter were in the centre.(Sakib Ali/HT file photo. Representative image )
         

The district police have booked two men quarantined in separate isolation centres for allegedly escaping from there, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg on Saturday.

The SSP said that Naib Singh of Ahmedgarh was found missing from Sandaur isolation centre on April 30, but his wife and daughter were in the centre.

“The accused has returned to the centre, but will have to face the law,” added Garg.

Bhawanigarh police station house officer (SHO) Ramandeep Singh said that one Harpreet Singh of Gurdaspur went to his home from Batriana isolation centre without completing his quarantine period.

“Health department officials wrote for action against Harpreet and he has been booked for escaping quarantine. The police have started investigation,” the SHO said.

Both Naib and Harpreet have been booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act at Sandaur and Bhawanigarh police stations respectively.

tags
top news
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper